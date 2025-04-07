Market Masters Trump Tariff Triggers Markets Meltdown|Ajay Srivastava On Impact For Indian Investors

Global markets are reeling after Donald Trump’s latest salvo in the trade war: a sweeping tariff move aimed at reshaping global manufacturing and trade dynamics. The Dow Jones has recorded its third-sharpest drop since the Great Depression, and the shockwaves are being felt across major indices—from the FTSE to the NIFTY. On this episode of Market Masters, we bring you a special conversation between Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today, and Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Consulting, to decode the full fallout of Trump’s tariff shock. Srivastava breaks down the impact on markets, investor sentiment, and economic stability, offering his sharp take on whether Trump’s strategy is sustainable in the long run—and what it all means for Indian investors. Can India gain from the global supply chain reshuffle? Will recession fears, persistent inflation, and geopolitical tensions continue to shake market confidence? Srivastava outlines the volatility ahead, key sectors to watch, and whether Indian equities remain a strong bet amid global chaos. Tune in to this special edition of Market Masters for timely insights, investment strategy, and expert perspective on navigating the turbulence.