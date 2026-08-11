Market Masters With Dinshaw Irani | Decoding Helios Flexi Cap & Mid Cap Funds

In this episode of Market Masters Helios Capital CEO Dinshaw Irani explains why Indian midcap and small-cap stocks are outperforming large caps and attracting active foreign investors. Irani analyzes the resilient earnings season, improving market sentiment and the investment strategy behind the Helios Mid Cap, Small Cap and Flexi Cap funds. He discusses opportunities in new-age platform companies, NBFCs, auto ancillaries, tractors, industrial equipment, hospitals, diagnostics and domestic consumption. Irani explains why Helios remains cautious on large-cap IT services, U.S.-facing pharmaceutical companies, PSU banks and expensive exchange stocks. He also shares his outlook for private-sector capital expenditure, foreign institutional flows, the Indian rupee and FCNR deposits. Watch this detailed analysis to understand the sectors, earnings trends and stock-selection themes shaping India’s evolving bull market and future portfolio opportunities for long-term equity investors.