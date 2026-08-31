Market Masters With Maneesh Dangi: Stocks, Sectors & Market Outlook

Indian markets have faced a challenging phase, with foreign investor outflows, currency pressures and shifting global investment trends. In this episode of Market Masters, we are joined by Maneesh Dangi, CEO & Founder, Mosaic Asset Management, to decode the outlook for Indian equities, the economy and global markets.

Dangi shares his view on why the Indian market could perform better over the next six to twelve months despite cautious investor sentiment. He discusses India’s macro strength, the challenges facing Indian manufacturing, the impact of China’s dominance, and why the US continues to attract global capital amid the AI boom. The conversation also explores asset allocation, expected equity returns, gold and silver, Indian bonds, and the sectors Dangi prefers, including banking, financial services and technology.