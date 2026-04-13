Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Market Masters With Nilesh Shah On How To Navigate Volatile Market, Build Portfolio & More

Market Masters With Nilesh Shah On How To Navigate Volatile Market, Build Portfolio & More

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 13, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 13, 2026, 7:37 PM IST

In market turbulence driven by rising global jitters and escalating Iran–US tensions, the key question for investors remains—where to invest and whether to stay invested or move to the sidelines. To decode the strategy in this volatile environment, we spoke to Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO of Kotak AMC, on sector positioning, safety plays, and how investors should navigate risk amid heightened uncertainty. Indian markets also saw sharp volatility, with Sensex and Nifty falling nearly 2% in early trade before recovering partially, as crude oil surged and geopolitical tensions intensified after US–Iran talks collapsed and fresh developments around the Strait of Hormuz blockade added to global risk concerns.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended