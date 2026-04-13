Market Masters With Nilesh Shah On How To Navigate Volatile Market, Build Portfolio & More

In market turbulence driven by rising global jitters and escalating Iran–US tensions, the key question for investors remains—where to invest and whether to stay invested or move to the sidelines. To decode the strategy in this volatile environment, we spoke to Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO of Kotak AMC, on sector positioning, safety plays, and how investors should navigate risk amid heightened uncertainty. Indian markets also saw sharp volatility, with Sensex and Nifty falling nearly 2% in early trade before recovering partially, as crude oil surged and geopolitical tensions intensified after US–Iran talks collapsed and fresh developments around the Strait of Hormuz blockade added to global risk concerns.