Market Momentum: Key Nifty Stocks At Record Highs. What Should Investors Do Now?

  • New Delhi ,
  • Jun 26, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 26, 2025, 7:15 PM IST

 

Four Nifty heavyweights hit record highs in today’s session, reflecting robust market sentiment and strong sectoral momentum. HDFC Bank breached the ₹2,000 mark for the first time, registering a high of ₹2,025 with gains exceeding 2%. HDFC Life, another stock from the same group, also surged to fresh highs, underscoring investor confidence in the insurance space. Bharti Airtel crossed ₹2,000 as well, with Swati Hotkar, AVP – Technical Research at Nirmal Bang, maintaining a bullish stance and projecting targets of ₹2,100–₹2,150. Grasim, from the cement sector, showed a breakout from a flag pattern and is now poised for further upside towards ₹3,000. Swati Hotkar remains optimistic about all four counters, advising investors to hold long positions as these stocks may continue driving Nifty and Bank Nifty upwards. Watch the full analysis and technical insights in this segment.

