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Market Movers Today | Tejas, ICICI Lombard & More | What’s Hot

Market Movers Today | Tejas, ICICI Lombard & More | What’s Hot

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 16, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 16, 2026, 4:39 PM IST

Markets are holding firm, but beneath the surface, there’s a lot unfolding. In today’s What’s Hot, we track the Nifty hovering around 24,000+ levels with steady gains, while mid and small caps continue to outperform. IT and metals are lending support, even as auto, FMCG, and realty face some pressure. Earnings remain in focus — strong numbers from HDB Financial Services have boosted sentiment, while Tejas Networks continues to disappoint. ICICI Lombard shows resilience with steady growth. Market expert Abhishek Basumallick highlights broad-based participation as a positive sign, but warns that geopolitical tensions and monsoon risks could keep volatility high. With earnings season underway, management commentary will be key. Investors are advised to stay cautious, stagger investments, and focus on long-term opportunities.

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