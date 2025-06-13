Market Outlook Turns Positive, But Caution Remains Below This Level | Anshul Jain

In this detailed market outlook, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, shares his analysis on how the markets have reacted after a volatile start. Despite initial jitters that made the day feel like a “Friday the 13th,” the Nifty showed resilience by recovering from its lows and nearing the day’s high at 24,732. Jain highlights that as long as today’s low remains protected, the gap created earlier is likely to be covered between Monday and Tuesday. He expects the index to potentially reach 24,850, with momentum favouring a near-term upside. Importantly, mid-cap and small-cap stocks have remained largely unaffected by the recent fall, which, according to him, signals underlying market strength. Jain believes that the current reaction appears weak and, if key support levels hold, the market could resume its upward trajectory.