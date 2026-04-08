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Market Rally After War De-Escalation | What Should Investors Do Now? | Ashish Kila LIVE

Market Rally After War De-Escalation | What Should Investors Do Now? | Ashish Kila LIVE

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 8, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 8, 2026, 2:57 PM IST

At Business Today's Market Commentary Show, Shailendra Bhatnagar discusses stock markets powerful rebound following easing geopolitical tensions. A two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, announced by Donald Trump, has sparked a sharp rally across equities. Nifty surges over 800 points, Bank Nifty jumps 5%+, while auto stocks lead gains amid a steep fall in crude oil prices. Bond yields cool and risk appetite returns to equities. Ashish Kila, CIO of Perfect Wealth decodes whether the worst is behind us and where fresh opportunities lie. From beaten-down midcaps to emerging themes like AI-led businesses and healthcare, we explore long-term wealth creation ideas. Tune in for expert insights, strategy, and actionable market cues.

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