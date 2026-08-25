Market Rally Vs Geopolitical Risk: What Wins From Here? Aditya Agarwal

The Indian stock market is at a crucial juncture, with geopolitical tensions and crude oil adding to near-term volatility even as corporate earnings remain supportive. Aditya Agarwal, Head of Investment at Coheron Wealth, joins Shailendra Bhatnagar to discuss what is really driving the market, whether investors should use the correction to accumulate stocks, and which sectors could lead the next move. From FII flows and valuations to banking stocks, large caps and market momentum, Agarwal shares his view on the opportunities and risks investors need to watch now.