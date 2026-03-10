Market Rebound After Selloff | Nifty, Sensex Recover | Nischal Maheshwari

In this episode of Market Commentary, veteran market expert Nischal Maheshwari shares his perspective on navigating volatile markets marked by geopolitical tensions, rising commodity prices, and investor anxiety. Maheshwari notes that the current correction follows a strong multi-year rally after the pandemic and should be viewed as a healthy consolidation rather than a structural breakdown. He expects crude oil prices to eventually cool toward the $70–$80 range once geopolitical tensions ease, while India’s corporate earnings could still grow around 10–12% for FY27. For investors deploying fresh capital, he recommends focusing on domestic themes such as banking, autos, consumption, and globally resilient sectors like pharma, particularly CDMO and hospital businesses. Maheshwari also highlights AI disruption as a larger long-term challenge for global markets and India’s IT sector.