Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Market Rebounds After Selloff As Global Tensions Ease | Where To Invest Now?

Market Rebounds After Selloff As Global Tensions Ease | Where To Invest Now?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 24, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 24, 2026, 2:25 PM IST

Catch an insightful market commentary on Business Today featuring Kshitiz Mahajan, CEO of Complete Circle, as he breaks down the latest action on Dalal Street. With the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 staging a sharp rebound amid easing global tensions and improving sentiment, the discussion dives into what is driving the rally, key sectoral trends, and whether this momentum can sustain. In this detailed conversation, Kshitiz Mahajan shares his outlook on market direction, investment strategy in the current volatile environment, and how investors should approach opportunities including ongoing IPO activity and stock-specific movements. From global cues to domestic triggers, this episode offers a comprehensive view of the markets and practical insights for both short-term traders and long-term investors.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended