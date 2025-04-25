Market Skittish Ahead Of Possible Indian Military Response To Pahalgam Carnage

Indian equity benchmarks closed lower for a second straight session on April 25, as rising geopolitical tensions following a terror attack on tourists in Kashmir weighed on investor sentiment. The Sensex dropped 588.90 points to end at 79,212.53, while the Nifty slipped 207.35 points to settle at 24,039.35. Except for IT, all sectoral indices closed in the red, with notable losses in media, metal, PSU, telecom, power, oil & gas, and realty sectors—down 2–3%. Midcap and smallcap indices also fell 2.5% each. Major losers included Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises, and Trent, while Infosys, TCS, and SBI Life gained.