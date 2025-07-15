Market Snaps 5-Day Losing Streak; PSU Banks Lead The Rally | Silver Hits Fresh Highs

Markets staged a recovery after five straight sessions of decline, with the Nifty reclaiming the 25,200 mark. Global sentiment remains cautious amid fresh tariff moves by Donald Trump, sparking renewed risk-off trade.

Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Kunal Shah, Head of Commodities at Nirmal Bang, who shares his bullish outlook on silver, the potential of copper, and why gold may underperform in the near term. Shah explains the supply-demand dynamics in the commodities space, the impact of clean energy on silver demand, and how global policy shifts are affecting asset classes. He also weighs in on oil, equity markets, and the outlook for the US dollar. Stay tuned for key insights into global trends, market sentiment, and what investors should watch next.