Market Today: Infosys Crash, LTI Results, Crude Oil Spike | What’s Hot

Catch all the biggest cues driving D-Street in today’s episode of What’s Hot with Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research at Globe Capital. Markets remain under pressure for the third straight session as the Nifty 50 slips below 24,000, weighed down by persistent selling in IT stocks and rising global uncertainty. Elevated crude oil prices, weak earnings guidance from tech majors like Infosys, and geopolitical tensions continue to dent sentiment. Gaurav Sharma shares his cautious outlook, highlighting risks from high crude, near-term market weakness, and the need for selective investing. He also decodes sectoral opportunities, PSU plays, and whether this correction offers a buying opportunity or signals deeper volatility ahead.