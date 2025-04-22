Business Today
Market Trends & Stock Ideas: From HAL To IGL – Expert Portfolio Strategy Unveiled

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 22, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 22, 2025, 4:40 PM IST

Where are smart investors putting their money right now? In this segment of Market Today on Business Today TV, Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS, shares his latest stock picks and investment strategy for private clients. From defence sector giants like HAL and BDL to hidden gems like Aditya Birla Capital, Castrol, and Poonawalla Fincorp — find out which sectors and stocks he believes are primed for strong returns. He also highlights value buys in PSU names like Coal India, gas utilities like IGL and MGL, and select OMCs. Whether you’re looking for dividend plays or high-growth potential, this is your quick guide to building a winning portfolio. Watch now for top stock ideas and expert insights!

