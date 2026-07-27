Market Valuations Improve! Is Nifty Finally At Fair Levels After Months Of Consolidation?

After months of consolidation, broader market valuations are beginning to look more reasonable. Aditya Khemka, CIO, InCred Asset Management, says the Nifty 50 is now trading closer to its long-term average valuation as book values have improved. However, he believes earnings growth remains the key factor investors should watch. Rising inflation could put pressure on corporate margins, especially for companies that struggle to pass on higher costs to consumers. Watch the full discussion to understand what lies ahead for the broader market and why earnings will remain the biggest driver.