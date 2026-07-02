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Market Volatility Ahead? Fund Manager Sunil Shah Reveals His Portfolio Strategy & Top Investment Bet

Market Volatility Ahead? Fund Manager Sunil Shah Reveals His Portfolio Strategy & Top Investment Bet

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 2, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 2, 2026, 5:09 PM IST

How should investors build a resilient portfolio in today's market? In this exclusive Business Today interview, Sunil Shah, Fund Manager at SRE PMS, shares how he approaches portfolio construction, asset allocation and long-term wealth creation. He discusses the sectors and businesses he finds most compelling, explains how he identifies high-conviction investment opportunities, and reveals the principles behind managing risk while delivering sustainable returns. From stock market valuations and earnings growth to portfolio positioning and India's long-term growth story, this conversation offers valuable insights for investors looking to make smarter decisions. Watch the full interview for expert views on portfolio strategy, stock selection, market outlook, investment themes, equity markets, wealth creation, long-term investing, Nifty, Sensex and the latest developments shaping Indian markets.

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