Market Volatility to Continue? Avinash Gorakshakar Shares Strategy After Bloodbath

Markets remain on edge after a sharp sell-off followed by a brief recovery, but volatility is far from over. Market expert Avinash Gorakshakar warns that uncertainty around global cues, a weakening rupee, and FII flows will continue to drive sharp swings. While the Nifty holding the 23,000 mark offers some stability, investors should stay cautious. A staggered buying approach is recommended instead of aggressive entry. Domestic-focused sectors like hospitality, capital goods, and auto components may outperform, while import-dependent sectors could face margin pressure. Export-oriented sectors like pharma and IT may benefit from a weaker rupee. Overall, selective investing and patience remain key as markets navigate this uncertain phase.