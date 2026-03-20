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Market Volatility to Continue? Avinash Gorakshakar Shares Strategy After Bloodbath

Market Volatility to Continue? Avinash Gorakshakar Shares Strategy After Bloodbath

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 20, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 20, 2026, 6:12 PM IST

Markets remain on edge after a sharp sell-off followed by a brief recovery, but volatility is far from over. Market expert Avinash Gorakshakar warns that uncertainty around global cues, a weakening rupee, and FII flows will continue to drive sharp swings. While the Nifty holding the 23,000 mark offers some stability, investors should stay cautious. A staggered buying approach is recommended instead of aggressive entry. Domestic-focused sectors like hospitality, capital goods, and auto components may outperform, while import-dependent sectors could face margin pressure. Export-oriented sectors like pharma and IT may benefit from a weaker rupee. Overall, selective investing and patience remain key as markets navigate this uncertain phase.

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