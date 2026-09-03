Market Volatility: What Now? | Shweta Rajani On Stocks & Portfolio Strategy

Indian mutual fund flows are witnessing a major shift. While monthly SIPs remain robust at ₹31,600 crore, lump-sum withdrawals are causing net equity inflows to dip. Join Business Today TV's Market Commentary Show as Shweta Rajani, Mutual Fund Head at Anand Rathi Wealth, decodes the latest market trends. Discover why investors are abandoning pure large-cap funds for flexi-caps, and how stellar Q1 earnings are fueling mid and small-cap fund rallies. We break down the crucial difference between flexi-cap and multi-cap funds, explaining why multi-caps are currently outperforming. Plus, we analyze whether mega-funds like the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap are becoming too big to manage and how high cash holdings drag down portfolio returns. Learn the ideal asset allocation strategy for long-term wealth creation.