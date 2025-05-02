Markets Are At 5-Month Highs, GST Collections Point To Recovering Economy. FII Buying Adds Strength

In this episode of Market Commentary Shail Bhatnagar and market expert Arun Kejriwal delve into the robust start to May 2025 on Dalal Street. The Nifty has touched a 5-month high, buoyed by strong Q4 earnings from giants like Reliance, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank. Arun Kejriwal shares his experienced take on the underlying market sentiment, highlighting the significance of domestic institutional investment now surpassing foreign holdings, the implications of record-high GST collections, and the possibility of a forthcoming Indo-US trade pact. The discussion spans key sectors—from housing finance and defence to pharma and IT—offering strategic insights and cautionary notes, especially for new investors drawn by short-term momentum. Arun also weighs in on the evolving role of AI in IT services and the potential threats to the auto sector posed by tariff negotiations. Tune in for a well-rounded perspective on the current market dynamics and the macroeconomic indicators shaping investor confidence.