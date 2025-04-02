Markets Await Tariff Announcement With Caution: Nifty Up 100 Points | Sensex Above 76,400

After a rough start to FY 2025-26, the markets are showing signs of recovery. The Sensex closed at 76,617.44, up 592.93 points (0.78%), while the Nifty ended at 23,332.35, gaining 166.65 points (0.72%). However, uncertainty looms as the US considers new trade policies and potential tariff hikes, sparking concerns across global markets.

Will these trade policy shifts trigger further volatility, or will Indian equities remain resilient? Should you adjust your portfolio, or is this just a short-term market reaction? Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights on Business Today TV.

