Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Markets Celebrate Indian Army Strikes | Nifty & Sensex Chase The Bulls | Investment Opportunities

Markets Celebrate Indian Army Strikes | Nifty & Sensex Chase The Bulls | Investment Opportunities

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • May 12, 2025,
  • Updated May 12, 2025, 1:46 PM IST

Indian equity markets reacted positively to the Indian Army’s victory and a series of major developments since Friday evening. The announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan eased geopolitical tensions, while progress in U.S.-China trade talks in Geneva boosted global sentiment. These factors supported market resilience, leading to a rise in U.S. futures and oil prices, along with a decline in gold rates. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in market commentary with Kunal Shah, Head of Commodity Research, Nirmal Bang what should be the investment strategy for commodities. Tune in

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended