Markets Cheer GST Rejig! Sharad Awasthi on Top Picks, Consumption & Growth Outlook

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 20, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 20, 2025, 7:06 PM IST

Markets are riding high as GST rate recalibration, ratings upgrade, and RBI’s rate cuts lift investor sentiment. In this exclusive conversation, Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG), SMIFS, breaks down the impact of these developments and shares his top stock picks. From Hero MotoCorp, two-wheeler demand, and auto ancillaries to selective bets in FMCG, real estate, and defence stocks, Sharad highlights where the next big opportunities lie. He also explains why consumption recovery may take 2-3 months, how cheaper credit and lower GST will boost spending, and which sectors are set to benefit the most in the coming quarters. Listen in

