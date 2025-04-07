Markets Crash as Trump’s Tariffs Trigger Global Turmoil | 50 Nations Seek Talks

More than 50 countries are knocking on Washington’s door for trade talks after U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive new tariff regime sent global markets into a tailspin. In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Kevin Hassett, Director of the U.S. National Economic Council, said the sweeping import levies are already reshaping global trade alignments. But the impact on markets has been brutal. U.S. stocks have plunged nearly 10% in just two days — marking their worst performance since the early days of the COVID crisis. Investors are grappling with fears of a full-blown trade war, with China already firing back with retaliatory tariffs. Adding fuel to the fire, a controversial Truth Social video shared by Trump suggested the tariffs may be a pressure tactic aimed at forcing the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates — a claim Hassett denies. Hassett insists there’s no political pressure on the Fed and that consumers won’t bear the brunt — arguing exporters may absorb the cost. But with volatility returning and the global economy on edge, the big question now is: Can these 50 trade talks calm the chaos?