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Markets Enter New Phase? Here Are The Factors Swarup Mohanty Explained That Investors Should Know

Markets Enter New Phase? Here Are The Factors Swarup Mohanty Explained That Investors Should Know

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 7, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 7, 2026, 2:23 PM IST

After months of global uncertainty, market sentiment is beginning to improve as several macroeconomic factors turn supportive. Lower crude oil prices, easing currency pressure, hopes of global trade agreements, and a healthy monsoon are strengthening India's economic outlook. Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, believes these risks are gradually fading, allowing investors to shift their focus back to corporate earnings and long-term growth. He says markets ultimately follow business performance, and improving quarterly results could provide fresh momentum. Watch the full discussion to understand what could drive the next phase of the market rally.

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