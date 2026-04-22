Markets Fall Sharply: Sensex Down 800 pts, IT Selloff Deepens | Anshul Saigal

Markets take a breather after a sharp April rally, with profit booking kicking in near record highs. In today’s episode of Market Guru, we decode whether this is just a pause or the start of a deeper correction. Joining us is Anshul Saigal, CIO & Founder, Saigal Capital Advisors, who shares his sharp insights on market sentiment, small-cap opportunities, and portfolio strategy.He explains why this rally could be just the beginning of a larger reversal, where the real value lies in beaten-down small and midcaps, and how disciplined, long-term investing can create outsized returns. From stock-picking strategies to sectoral themes like energy and defense, get actionable insights on navigating volatility and positioning your portfolio for the next big move.