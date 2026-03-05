Markets Falling, SIPs Stopping! Dhirendra Kumar’s Big Advice For Investors

Markets have corrected nearly 15 percent from their September highs, triggering anxiety among retail investors as thousands of SIPs get cancelled. Is this the start of a deeper downturn or simply a healthy correction? In this special Market Masters episode, we speak with Dhirendra Kumar, one of India’s most respected voices on mutual funds and long-term investing. He decodes the recent market fall, the impact of Securities and Exchange Board of India’s new mutual fund categorisation rules, and whether investors really need dozens of funds or just a few well-chosen ones. The discussion also covers the growing interest in National Pension System, the craze around thematic funds, and the rise of Bitcoin and crypto among young Indians. Essential insights for every investor navigating today’s volatile markets.