Markets Hold Steady Amid Global Uncertainty | Q1 Earnings, Pharma, Metals In Focus

In this episode of Market Guru on Business Today, we are joined by veteran fund manager Sunil Shah of SRE PMS, who shares his sharp perspectives on current market sentiment, valuation dynamics, and long-term wealth creation. Despite global headwinds ranging from geopolitical tensions to tariff threats, Mr Shah explains why the Indian market continues to show remarkable resilience, driven largely by the unwavering strength of domestic investors and mutual fund inflows.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Mr Shah identifies two core structural trends—financialisation and tourism—as long-term wealth creation themes. He shares his top picks in the financial infrastructure space, including CAMS and CDSL, and explains why they remain well-positioned for multibagger growth over the next decade. Among large-caps, he places strong conviction in HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries, citing predictable earnings and scalability. The discussion also touches on the cement sector’s turnaround, as companies shift from thermal to solar power to reduce input costs—with Shree Cement, Ultratech, and Ramco standing out.

The show wraps up with Mr Shah's take on the Jane Street controversy, where he applauds SEBI’s proactive stance to strengthen market integrity. Don’t miss this conversation with one of Dalal Street’s most seasoned market minds.