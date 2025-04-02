Markets In Green: Nifty Above 23,250 Mark, Sensex Surges 400 Points. Realty, Auto & Bank Up

The second day of Financial Year 2025-26 has started on a positive note, providing some relief after the sharp market crash on Day 1. However, global equity markets are bracing for volatility as April 2 marks a crucial day for US trade policy. Investors worldwide are closely watching how the US government will roll out new tariffs, a move that could impact market sentiment in the coming days. Former US President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs on global trading partners, aiming to boost US manufacturing and reshape global trade—a stance he has long championed. This development raises key questions for Indian investors: How will these trade policies affect Indian markets? Which sectors and stocks could remain resilient amid trade tensions? Should investors rebalance their portfolios to hedge against potential risks?

To help investors navigate these uncertainties, Business Today TV presents a special market investing segment featuring Deven Choksey, MD of DR Choksey FinServ Private. He will provide expert insights on how to position your portfolio, identify immune sectors, and adopt the right stock-picking strategy in this evolving trade environment. With global markets on edge, understanding these shifts is crucial for making informed investment decisions.