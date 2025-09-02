Business Today
Markets Poised For Festive Rally | Gold & Silver Hit Record Highs | GST Council Meet In Focus

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delh,
  • Sep 2, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2025, 5:29 PM IST

Join us for an insightful discussion on the current market outlook with Ashish Chaturmohta, Managing Director, PMS at JM Financial. As equity markets show signs of renewed momentum, we delve into the factors driving this optimism — from robust festive season demand and record-breaking highs in gold and silver, to the key outcomes expected from the upcoming GST Council meeting. Ashish shares his expert views on whether this is the right time for retail investors to stay invested or start fresh SIPs, and what trends traders should watch in the commodities space. Don't miss this comprehensive conversation that helps you make sense of the markets and navigate your investment strategy with confidence.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
