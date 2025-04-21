Markets Rally As Investors Chase Private Banks, PSUs, And Beaten-down Stocks. Will The Rally Last?

Markets Make a Comeback! | Bank Nifty Hits Record High | Top Stock Moves Explained

Indian markets are back with a bang! Bank Nifty crosses the 55,000 mark for the first time ever, powered by strong Q4FY25 earnings from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. The index surpassed its previous all-time high of 54,467.35, signaling renewed momentum in the banking space. In this episode of Top Stocks on Business Today TV, anchor Shailendra Bhatnagar breaks down the surge in private banks, PSU stock action, and why IT might be ripe for a bounce. He decodes market trends, top volume trades, and key levels to watch.



Bank Nifty surges 6.45%

Fresh highs for HDFC Bank & ICICI Bank

PSU banks, IT, and thematic funds in focus

Don’t miss this deep dive into market dynamics and stock strategies!

Tune in to understand:

Why Bank Nifty is breaking out?

Which PSU bank stocks are gaining momentum?

Why IT might see a turnaround?

Where traders are placing bets this week?

Disclaimer: The information provided in this video is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice or stock recommendations. Always conduct your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.