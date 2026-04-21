Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Markets Rally! Banks Lead, Nifty Near 24,500 | Jitendra Sriram Live

Markets Rally! Banks Lead, Nifty Near 24,500 | Jitendra Sriram Live

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 21, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026, 4:18 PM IST

Markets continue their upward momentum with the Nifty holding firmly above 24,550, supported by strong buying across sectors and improving market breadth. Realty, PSU banks, and broader markets are leading the rally, while volatility has eased with a decline in India VIX. In this episode of Market Commentary, we speak with Jitendra Sriram, Senior Fund Manager at Baroda BNP Paribas MF, to understand whether this rally can sustain and where investors should be cautious. He shares insights on key sectors like banking, power equipment, IT, and consumption, along with portfolio strategies amid global uncertainty and rising crude prices. Catch this detailed discussion to understand market direction, sectoral opportunities, and how to position your investments in the current environment.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended