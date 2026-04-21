Markets Rally! Banks Lead, Nifty Near 24,500 | Jitendra Sriram Live

Markets continue their upward momentum with the Nifty holding firmly above 24,550, supported by strong buying across sectors and improving market breadth. Realty, PSU banks, and broader markets are leading the rally, while volatility has eased with a decline in India VIX. In this episode of Market Commentary, we speak with Jitendra Sriram, Senior Fund Manager at Baroda BNP Paribas MF, to understand whether this rally can sustain and where investors should be cautious. He shares insights on key sectors like banking, power equipment, IT, and consumption, along with portfolio strategies amid global uncertainty and rising crude prices. Catch this detailed discussion to understand market direction, sectoral opportunities, and how to position your investments in the current environment.