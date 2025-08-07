Business Today
Markets Rebound Despite Trump Tariff | Sectors Safe From Trump Tariff | Nifty Eyes 25,000?

Sakshi Batra

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 7, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 7, 2025, 5:24 PM IST

Markets shrug off tariff fears! As the Nifty inches closer to the 24,600 mark, experts break down what’s driving this unexpected rebound. Is the tariff threat from President Trump already priced in? Market Expert Nilesh Jain, VP & Head – Technical and Derivatives Research (Equity), Centrum Broking, suggests that while the market may have already discounted this development, it's still too early to call a definitive bottom. The analysis highlights that the Nifty remains in a downtrend, and only a decisive move above 24,800 would negate the prevailing bearish sentiment. He notes, “It’s too early to confirm a bottom, but sentiment-wise, we see scope for another 200–300 point upside.” To navigate ongoing volatility, attention shifts to resilient sectors — notably PSU banks like SBI and NBFCs such as Chola Finance. Listen in

