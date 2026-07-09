Markets Recover Amid Global Uncertainty: Jyotivardhan Jaipuria Explains Why

Indian equity markets have regained momentum after a period of heightened volatility driven by global geopolitical tensions, fluctuating crude oil prices and uncertainty over foreign investment flows. As investors assess whether the recent recovery has further room to run, attention is shifting to the upcoming corporate earnings season, company guidance and key macroeconomic indicators that could determine the market's next direction.

In this exclusive Business Today TV interview, Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, Founder & Managing Director of Valentis Advisors, shares his outlook on the Indian stock market and explains how investors should navigate the current environment. He discusses market valuations, earnings expectations, sectoral opportunities, the outlook for banking, manufacturing, consumption, defence, mid- and small-cap stocks, and whether this is the right time to deploy fresh capital or remain cautious. The conversation also explores the impact of global developments, interest rates, crude oil prices and foreign institutional investment on Indian equities, along with the key risks and opportunities that could shape markets in the months ahead.