Markets Remain Rangebound As Traders Drive Up Prices Of Mazagon, CochinShipyard And Garden Reach

Join Shailendra Bhatnagar on this action-packed Wednesday market commentary as he decodes the latest trends dominating Dalal Street. The Nifty holds strong at 24,600 after a crucial breakdown, with over 1,400 stocks in the green and bullish sentiment returning across the board. Mid-cap and small-cap indices are gaining momentum, while defense and railway PSUs are stealing the spotlight—Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach, and Texmaco Rail are all on fire. Get insights into top gainers like Saregama, Swiggy, and Hercules Hoists, and understand why stocks like BEML, IREDA, and RVNL are surging. From pharma to plastic pipes, every sector seems to be catching a bid