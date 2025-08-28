Business Today
Markets Slip Amid Tariff Concerns | Volatile Expiry Day Trade On Dalal Street

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 28, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 28, 2025, 6:34 PM IST

Indian equity markets witnessed a volatile trading session on Thursday as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower, dragged down by banking, IT, healthcare, realty, and FMCG stocks. Consumer durables, however, provided some support with modest gains. The cautious sentiment followed the United States’ decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, which weighed on overall market momentum. With F&O expiry adding to intraday fluctuations, investors kept a close watch on global and domestic triggers. In this discussion, Independent Market Expert Neeraj Dewan shares his perspective on the impact of the Trump tariffs, the significance of the expiry day moves, and the road ahead for Indian equities.

