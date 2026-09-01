Markets Still Worried After Strong GDP? Expert Flags 24,000 Support Amid Geopolitical Risks

Indian markets remain cautious despite strong GDP numbers and robust auto sales, with geopolitical tensions and expiry-day volatility weighing on sentiment. Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder, Avinash Mentor Research says macroeconomic factors and global developments will remain key drivers now that the earnings season is largely over. Nifty 24,000 is highlighted as a crucial support level for any near-term recovery. Despite the uncertainty, opportunities remain across autos, auto components, capital goods, hospitals and chemicals, where revenue visibility and profit margins look encouraging. The expert believes this is increasingly becoming a stock-picker’s market, with investors better positioned to take a medium- to long-term approach.