Markets Struggle As Trade Talks Loom | Market View With Arun Kejriwal

In this edition of Market Commentary on Business Today TV, we unpack the massive regulatory shock that has rattled Dalal Street. SEBI’s interim order against global trading firm Jane Street — with a ₹4,500 crore penalty and allegations of options price manipulation — has sent ripples across the Indian financial markets. Market veteran Arun Kejriwal joins the show to break down what really happened, how such trades impact retail investors, and why India’s booming options market may now face a period of reckoning. From SEBI’s regulatory tightening to the potential fallout on brokerage valuations and exchange stocks, this discussion covers it all. The conversation also touches upon the future of retail participation in derivatives and the risks of unchecked algorithmic trading.