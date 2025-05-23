Markets Surge As Investors Buy Dips In Quality Stocks

Join us for a comprehensive wrap-up of the stock markets on Friday with Neeraj Dewan, Independent Market Expert. In this session, we delve into the bullish close of the week, with Nifty surging near the 24,900 mark, supported strongly by the banking and IT sectors. We explore key gainers such as ITC, Bajaj Finserv, and Reliance, and highlight significant movements in the defence and auto ancillary spaces, including Garden Reach, Banco India, and Sona Comstar. Neeraj Dewan shares his expert insights on market trends, stock-specific strategies, and recent additions to his portfolio, including Bajaj Auto, Pfizer, L&T, and Castrol. The discussion also covers the performance of PSU banks, brokerage firms, and cement majors like Dalmia Bharat, alongside a cautionary note on sectors such as steel and IT.