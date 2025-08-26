Business Today
Markets To Remain Volatile Ahead Of Trump’s 25% Additional Tariff Deadline?

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 26, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2025, 9:27 PM IST

Market Expert Avinash Gorakshakar shares insights on the impact of U.S. tariffs on Indian equities and the near-term Nifty outlook. He explains why the 24,500 level on the Nifty is a crucial support zone, while crossing 25,000 in the short term remains challenging. Despite the volatility, he highlights that domestic liquidity and selective buying by funds and HNIs could help cushion sharp declines. He also stresses that markets will likely remain volatile until the Indian government announces measures to support exporters. Listen in

TAGS:
