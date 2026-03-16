Markets Turn Volatile As Crude Tops $100 | FII Selling Continues | Market Outlook With Arun Kejriwal

Indian markets are under severe pressure with the Nifty 50 nearing a one-year low and the BSE Sensex witnessing its worst week in nearly six years. Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have pushed Brent Crude above $100 per barrel, adding to uncertainty across global markets. In this Market Commentary, veteran market expert Arun Kejriwal shares his outlook on the current crisis, the impact of crude oil, interest rate expectations and whether investors should panic or stay patient. He explains why this may be a time to prepare a long-term investment strategy rather than react emotionally. The discussion also covers IT stocks, banking outlook, inflation risks and how investors should navigate volatile markets