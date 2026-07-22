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Markets Under Pressure As Rising Oil Prices And Global Risks Weigh On Investor Sentiment

Markets Under Pressure As Rising Oil Prices And Global Risks Weigh On Investor Sentiment

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 22, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026, 2:51 PM IST

Rising crude oil prices and renewed geopolitical tensions have put Indian markets under pressure, raising concerns about inflation and economic growth. G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research, says the recent market weakness is largely driven by higher oil prices but believes panic is unwarranted at this stage. He expects diplomatic negotiations to eventually ease tensions and advises investors to stay focused on quality stocks and proper asset allocation instead of reacting emotionally. He also remains optimistic that improving monsoon conditions could support market sentiment.

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