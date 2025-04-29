Markets Vs Geopolitics: Indo-Pak Tensions And Your Investment Strategy | Gautam Shah's View

At a time when Indo-Pak geopolitical tensions are flaring up and investors are anxious about market impacts, Gautam Shah, Founder of Goldilocks Global Research, shares his perspective on how markets often absorb such shocks faster than expected. Drawing from 20+ years of experience, he explains why staying invested matters, how past crises were quickly discounted by markets, and why the current price action signals resilience. Amid global uncertainty, Shah believes India's recovery remains strong, and advises long-term investors to stay constructive and look beyond short-term volatility.