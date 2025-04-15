Markets Witness Temporary Rebound, But Global Headwinds Remain: Sunil Shah’s Market Outlook

In this episode of Market Guru on Business Today TV, top market expert Sunil Shah, Fund Manager at SRE PMS, shares his insights on the current state of global markets and what lies ahead. As markets show signs of a bounce back, Sunil Shah cautions that the uncertainty is far from over. With ongoing geopolitical tensions—especially between the US and China—rising US bond yields, and unclear global policy directions, the environment remains volatile.



He emphasizes that while Indian markets may emerge as relative outperformers, global markets are entering a prolonged phase of unpredictability and slow growth, which could weigh heavily on investor sentiment. Will the rebound last?

How will global uncertainty impact manufacturing and exports?

Can India remain resilient amid global headwinds?

Watch the full conversation to understand how to navigate the markets during these uncertain times.