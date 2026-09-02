Maruti, Hyundai Exports Hit: West Asia Crisis Disrupts Shipments; Will FY27 Face More Pain?

India’s auto exports are facing fresh pressure as a shortage of shipping vessels disrupts shipments from major carmakers including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Business Today’s Karan Dhar explains how ongoing West Asia tensions and logistical constraints have affected vehicle exports, with the disruption potentially continuing for some time. Maruti Suzuki has indicated that the issue could persist, although its presence across around 120 global markets provides some flexibility. Latin American exports could face additional challenges due to longer shipping routes and lead times. Hyundai is also dealing with similar constraints. Meanwhile, two-wheeler exports have yet to show a clear impact.