Max Healthcare Q2: 59% PAT Surge On Higher Outpatient | What Management Projects

In this exclusive conversation, Max Healthcare’s Chairman and Managing Director, Abhay Soi, breaks down the key factors behind the company’s strong Q2 performance. He explains how a combination of robust growth from pre-existing facilities, a significant 30% capacity addition, and rising occupied bed days have contributed to the quarter’s results. Mr Soi also offers insights into occupancy trends, upcoming expansions across major cities, and the group’s push towards 6,500 beds by the end of FY26. The discussion covers R-POP trends, medical inflation, the impact of GST changes, and the performance of Max Lab and Max@Home. He elaborates on the rapid growth in international business, the role of brownfield projects, and the increasing importance of digital bookings, which now account for nearly half of the company’s revenues. Mr Soi also highlights the three major growth drivers for the future: capacity build-out, clinical mix enhancement and a sharper focus on international operations. Tune in to understand Max Healthcare’s outlook for the coming quarters and how the company plans to sustain its strong growth momentum.