Max Healthcare Q4 Results | Gross Revenue Rises 29% At Rs 2429 Cr, Dividend Declared

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • May 21, 2025,
  • Updated May 21, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

Max Healthcare delivered a solid performance in Q4 FY25, with net profit rising 21% year-on-year to ₹376 crore. Gross revenue grew 29% to ₹2,429 crore, supported by strong growth across hospitals and healthcare services. EBITDA rose 26% to ₹632 crore, with operating margins at 27.2% compared to 28% last year. This marks the company’s 18th consecutive quarter of YoY growth. Max Healthcare also announced expansion plans and declared a dividend. With a market cap of ₹1.11 lakh crore and strong financials, the company continues to solidify its position as a leading healthcare provider. Watch for more on growth strategy. Watch Abhay Soi, MD, Max Healthcare, on Q4 results and future growth plans.

