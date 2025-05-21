Max Healthcare Q4 Results | Gross Revenue Rises 29% At Rs 2429 Cr, Dividend Declared

Max Healthcare delivered a solid performance in Q4 FY25, with net profit rising 21% year-on-year to ₹376 crore. Gross revenue grew 29% to ₹2,429 crore, supported by strong growth across hospitals and healthcare services. EBITDA rose 26% to ₹632 crore, with operating margins at 27.2% compared to 28% last year. This marks the company’s 18th consecutive quarter of YoY growth. Max Healthcare also announced expansion plans and declared a dividend. With a market cap of ₹1.11 lakh crore and strong financials, the company continues to solidify its position as a leading healthcare provider. Watch for more on growth strategy. Watch Abhay Soi, MD, Max Healthcare, on Q4 results and future growth plans.