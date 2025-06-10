Mayuresh Joshi Highlights 3 Reasons Why Fortis Should Be A Part Of Your Long Term Holdings

William O'Neill Securities has updated its India model portfolio, adding Fortis Healthcare amid confidence in the healthcare sector’s earnings resilience. The firm expects Fortis to sustain strong performance through FY26 and FY27, driven by asset-light expansion in the Chandigarh region. Fortis currently operates 4,750 beds, with plans to add over 2,000 beds in the next three to four years. This growth is likely to boost revenue per operating bed and improve core hospital margins from 20.4% to an estimated 21-22%. The company’s diagnostic segment also shows promise, supported by the recent acquisition of Agilis. Despite a slight increase in equity levels, margins are expected to remain healthy. William O'Neill Securities sees Fortis as a key portfolio addition reflecting positive earnings prospects in healthcare.