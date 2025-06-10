Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Mayuresh Joshi Highlights 3 Reasons Why Fortis Should Be A Part Of Your Long Term Holdings

Mayuresh Joshi Highlights 3 Reasons Why Fortis Should Be A Part Of Your Long Term Holdings

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 10, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 10, 2025, 4:26 PM IST

William O'Neill Securities has updated its India model portfolio, adding Fortis Healthcare amid confidence in the healthcare sector’s earnings resilience. The firm expects Fortis to sustain strong performance through FY26 and FY27, driven by asset-light expansion in the Chandigarh region. Fortis currently operates 4,750 beds, with plans to add over 2,000 beds in the next three to four years. This growth is likely to boost revenue per operating bed and improve core hospital margins from 20.4% to an estimated 21-22%. The company’s diagnostic segment also shows promise, supported by the recent acquisition of Agilis. Despite a slight increase in equity levels, margins are expected to remain healthy. William O'Neill Securities sees Fortis as a key portfolio addition reflecting positive earnings prospects in healthcare.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended