Mayuresh Joshi Highlights Stocks & Sectors That Will Benefit From The India-UK Free Trade Agreement

Market expert Mayuresh Joshi analyzes the implications of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, highlighting how reduced tariffs and duty-free access could unlock significant growth for Indian exports. With UK import duties falling from 15% to 3% and 99% of Indian exports now enjoying zero-duty access, sectors like textiles, marine products, gems and jewellery, footwear, and rice stand to benefit the most. Joshi explains how this deal could enhance India’s competitiveness against countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam, and China, and boost bilateral trade by $34 billion annually. He also outlines key stock market opportunities and why Indian companies with an existing UK presence are best positioned to capitalize on this trade breakthrough.