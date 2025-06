Ruchir Agrawal, Director (Finance), Mazagon Dock discusses the company's CAPEX plans for the next 2-3 years, estimating an investment of 6500 to 7000 crores. He mentions capacity expansion projects, including the extension of Nava Yard and development of South Yard land, aiming to increase capacity to 2 lakh TWT. Agrawal indicates that the company is comfortable with its current cash position and does not foresee the need for additional fundraising to meet these expansion plans.